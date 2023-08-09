Correction officer arrested after sending ‘suspicious' email to warden, attorney general's office: police

A state correction officer is under arrest, accused of sending a suspicious email to the warden of the McDougal Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield and to the Office of Attorney General William Tong.

State police began an investigation after learning of the suspicious email on Sunday.

Their investigation led them to 55-year-old Tweh Sunday Torbor, of Vernon, according to state police.

Torbor admitted to sending the email, police said.

It is not clear what was in the email that made it suspicious.

Tobor was taken into custody and charged with second-degree harassment.

He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.