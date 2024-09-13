Correction officer sentenced to prison for trying to bring in drugs: officials

A correction officer that tried to bring drugs into New Haven Correctional Center has been sentenced to prison.

The State's Attorney's Office said Nicholas Kosa, 29, of Cheshire, was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended after three years served, as well as three years of probation.

Kosa pleaded guilty to sale or possession with intent to sell a controlled substance on June 5.

The Department of Correction said they became aware of the possibility that the employee may be bringing drugs into the facility, searched him when he arrived and found drugs.

Court records indicate the Kosa admitted to bringing in narcotics, including Suboxone and cocaine. He did so by putting the drugs in his duffel bag, according to authorities.

Kosa told authorities that he was bringing in the narcotics for an inmate, but wasn't looking to get compensation for it.

Suboxone is a medicine used to treat dependence on narcotic drugs. A total of 31 Suboxone strips and 3.7 grams of cocaine were found in a blue latex glove in the correction officer's possessions, officials said.

The officer was hired on Feb. 10, 2023 and is no longer employed by the Department of Correction as of August last year.