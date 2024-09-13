Crime and Courts

Correction officer sentenced to prison for trying to bring in drugs: officials

By Angela Fortuna

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A correction officer that tried to bring drugs into New Haven Correctional Center has been sentenced to prison.

The State's Attorney's Office said Nicholas Kosa, 29, of Cheshire, was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended after three years served, as well as three years of probation.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Kosa pleaded guilty to sale or possession with intent to sell a controlled substance on June 5.

The Department of Correction said they became aware of the possibility that the employee may be bringing drugs into the facility, searched him when he arrived and found drugs.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Court records indicate the Kosa admitted to bringing in narcotics, including Suboxone and cocaine. He did so by putting the drugs in his duffel bag, according to authorities.

Kosa told authorities that he was bringing in the narcotics for an inmate, but wasn't looking to get compensation for it.

Suboxone is a medicine used to treat dependence on narcotic drugs. A total of 31 Suboxone strips and 3.7 grams of cocaine were found in a blue latex glove in the correction officer's possessions, officials said.

Local

New Haven 12 mins ago

Lawrence Street Plaza in New Haven addresses pedestrian safety in unique way

Milford 21 mins ago

Several arrested in jewelry theft ring that impacted a Connecticut mall

The officer was hired on Feb. 10, 2023 and is no longer employed by the Department of Correction as of August last year.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us