Coventry schools warn of possible bus driver strike

The Coventry school district is warning of a possible bus driver strike starting the Tuesday after Labor Day weekend.

A spokesperson said Teamsters, which represents M&J Bus Inc., will strike Tuesday due to stalled contract negotiations. The school district said regardless of whether there is a strike, classes will be held.

"We recognize that a strike by the Teamsters will impose significant challenges on the entire Coventry school community, and we will work with our families to deal with the expected disruption to the transportation services," the school district said in a statement Friday.

Parents and caregivers are being encouraged to drive their children to school until further notice in anticipation of the strike - if they are able to do so.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The ability of M&J Bus Inc. to fulfill its obligation to provide transportation during a strike by drivers is in serious doubt," the statement reads.

Coventry Public Schools said they plan to have staff available for students to be dropped off early and picked up late. The police department will also have extra patrols for students who can safely walk to school.

Regardless of the strike, the school district said transportation for children who attend special education programs will not be affected.

Students' absences will be excused while the strike takes place and school officials said there will be opportunities to make up work.

Dozens of school bus drivers in Meriden are currently on strike. For the most updated information regarding the strike, families can check the district website.

"We value our partnership with parents and caregivers, and we deeply regret that a dispute between M&J Bus Inc. and the Teamsters has put our ability to provide transportation for our students at risk. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter, and we are doing all we can to promptly restore reliable transportation for our students and families," the school district said.

The Bolton school district said they could be impacted by the strike, as well. Even though Bolton bus drivers have a contract with M&J Transportation, they still plan to strike in a sign of support for Coventry drivers.

School officials said they will notify families if transportation will be impacted.