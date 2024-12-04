Wallingford

Coyote that bit person in Wallingford tests positive for rabies

A coyote that bit a man in Wallingford on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, according to animal control.

Officials said the man was bitten on Main Street near United Concrete. The animal was euthanized and rabies testing later came back positive.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the man who was bitten sought treatment, was informed of the test results and has begun treatment for rabies.

Animal control says rabies is spread through the saliva of an infected animal through a bite or scratch. It can also be transmitted if infected saliva makes contact with the eyes, mouth, nostrils or an open wound.

In Connecticut, the most common species to contract the virus are raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes and bats. Unvaccinated cats and dogs can also be infected.

