Crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck closes Route 80 in Killingworth

A serious crash has closed Route 80 in Kilingworth.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Roast Meat Hill Road and Route 80, according to state police.

A LifeStar helicopter has responded to the scene, state police said.

Route 80 was closed Friday evening as police investigate the crash.

Drivers in the area are being asked to find alternate routes.

