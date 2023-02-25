Southington

Crashes Reported on Both Sides of I-84 in Southington

CT DOT

Crashes have been reported on both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington on Saturday and multiple lanes remain closed.

A single-vehicle crash has closed the right and center lanes on I-84 west between exits 30 and 29.

On the eastbound side of the highway, a multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane between exits 30 and 31.

No injuries are reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There's no word on when the area will reopen.

A round of snow showers is moving through the state this afternoon. A dusting up to 1 inch of accumulation is possible.

Drivers should be cautious of slippery roads while the snow moves through.

Local

meriden 1 hour ago

Man Accused of Stealing Van Belonging to City of Meriden

Bridgeport 4 hours ago

I-95 North in Bridgeport Reopens After Tractor-Trailer, Camper Fire

State police ask drivers to slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles in the road.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us