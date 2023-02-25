Crashes Reported on Both Sides of I-84 in Southington

Crashes have been reported on both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington on Saturday and multiple lanes remain closed.

A single-vehicle crash has closed the right and center lanes on I-84 west between exits 30 and 29.

On the eastbound side of the highway, a multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane between exits 30 and 31.

No injuries are reported.

There's no word on when the area will reopen.

A round of snow showers is moving through the state this afternoon. A dusting up to 1 inch of accumulation is possible.

Drivers should be cautious of slippery roads while the snow moves through.

State police ask drivers to slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles in the road.