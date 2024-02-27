9 adults, 9 kids displaced by Hartford apartment fire

Over a dozen people are displaced after a fire an apartment building in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 170/172 Park Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a possible structure fire.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building.

Fire officials said residents were inside of the building when firefighters arrived and were safely evacuated. The tenants from the building next door were also evacuated.

According to fire officials, crews were able to keep most of the fire in the back of the building. A rear porch on the third floor collapsed and the ones on the first and second floors were compromised.

The apartment building is uninhabitable for the immediate future. Nine adults and nine children are currently displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.