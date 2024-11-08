‘Everybody's worried': CT immigrant group prepares for potential mass deportations

President-elect Donald Trump told NBC News one of his first priorities upon taking office in January will be working on the border situation.

His idea of mass deportations has some immigrants on edge, and there are unknowns when it comes to the president-elect’s promises turning into potential actions.

“It’s going to be, I don't know, painful for everybody. And that's why everybody's is worried,” John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Accion, said.

At Unidad Latina en Accion in New Haven, folks are nervous about President-elect Trump’s plans for mass deportations and they’re already preparing people.

“Don't open the door, don't answer questions, don't talk about your case to people you don’t know, people that you know, don't mention anything. You know, I think that is basic things that people should learn to really survive the next four years,” Lugo said.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said, "We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful.”

He was asked about the cost of the idea he’s described as the largest effort in U.S. history.

Trump responded, "It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice.”

Top leaders in Connecticut say the state will help protect immigrants.

During Trump’s first term, people facing deportation took sanctuary, including at a church.

“It is my very sincere hope we don’t see that again, but we’ve seen this movie before and we’re ready for it,” Attorney General William Tong said.

It’s estimated there are more than 100,000 undocumented people in Connecticut.

Lugo said potential deportations would have wide-ranging impacts.

“They dominate like some sectors of the economy and the construction, landscaping, farming and also the cleaning,” Lugo said.

Unidad Latina en Accion is already planning a meeting soon to listen to people's concerns and plan ways to help them.