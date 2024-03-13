CT NAACP claims Enfield ShopRite employee was discriminated against for hair color

The CT NAACP is saying a ShopRite employee was asked to leave work on Tuesday because she had red coloring in her hair.

They say the worker was 18-year-old Dior Pinnock, daughter of former NFL player Andrew Pinnock.

On Wednesday, Andrew Pinnock was in tears as he, lawmakers and local advocates spoke about the incident. He said Dior had been working at ShopRite for over two months.

The NAACP is calling this a discriminatory action by management. They allege this act goes against Connecticut's Crown Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles commonly associated with people of color.

Specific color of hair, however, is not specifically mentioned in the law’s language.

The NAACP said they plan to hold a rally next Tuesday to voice their concern over how Dior was treated, and shed more light on the issue of discrimination.

“She came to work to do her job, and then ShopRite tells her that she must leave based on her hair. That should not be tolerated. Not here in Enfield and nowhere across America,” CT NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said.

“There’s a point in time where you have to stand up for yourself. You can’t be pushed around and you can’t just let things slide, so that’s what this stand was for,” Andrew Pinnock said.

ShopRite managers said they were unable to comment on the incident. NBC Connecticut also reached out to ShopRite via email but did not receive a response.