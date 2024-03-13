Enfield

CT NAACP claims Enfield ShopRite employee was discriminated against for hair color

The CT NAACP is looking into a case of alleged discrimination that they say happened to a Shop Rite supermarket employee in Enfield.

By Dave Peck

Andrew Pinnock

The CT NAACP is saying a ShopRite employee was asked to leave work on Tuesday because she had red coloring in her hair.

They say the worker was 18-year-old Dior Pinnock, daughter of former NFL player Andrew Pinnock.

On Wednesday, Andrew Pinnock was in tears as he, lawmakers and local advocates spoke about the incident. He said Dior had been working at ShopRite for over two months.

The NAACP is calling this a discriminatory action by management. They allege this act goes against Connecticut's Crown Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles commonly associated with people of color.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Specific color of hair, however, is not specifically mentioned in the law’s language.

The NAACP said they plan to hold a rally next Tuesday to voice their concern over how Dior was treated, and shed more light on the issue of discrimination.

“She came to work to do her job, and then ShopRite tells her that she must leave based on her hair. That should not be tolerated. Not here in Enfield and nowhere across America,” CT NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said.

Local

Bristol 21 mins ago

‘It's like your husband snoring': Locals beg Bristol City Council for help with incessant sound

Elections 25 mins ago

Lawmakers consider proposals to tighten election integrity

“There’s a point in time where you have to stand up for yourself. You can’t be pushed around and you can’t just let things slide, so that’s what this stand was for,” Andrew Pinnock said.

ShopRite managers said they were unable to comment on the incident. NBC Connecticut also reached out to ShopRite via email but did not receive a response.

This article tagged under:

EnfieldDiscrimination
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us