CT sports betters lost hundreds of millions of dollars in 2024

By David Horwitz

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and many will be betting on the big game. But if you're not careful, you could lose a lot of money.

We spoke with people at the XL Center's sportsbook, which is expected to be packed on Super Bowl Sunday.

And while it can be all fun and games, Connecticut sports betters have already lost hundreds of millions of dollars in just the last year.

Recreational sports bettor Javier Matos tells us his prediction for Super Bowl Sunday.

“I think the Chiefs are going to do the 3-peat this year," Matos said.

Joshua Roan from Fairfield disagrees.

“I want to see the reaction on Mahomes's face when he takes that loss," Roan said.

Whether you are betting on the coin toss, the color of the Gatorade poured on the coach, or if Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift, people will be placing their hard-earned money in the sports books.

“I think the Chiefs win the coin toss, the first half and the full game," Matos said. "So, I am going for the Chief’s trifecta.”

While Roan and Matos said they only bet recreationally, for others, it can get out of hand quickly.

Paul Tarbox, a spokesperson for the CT Council on Problem Gambling, said they are there to help.

“It's also important to realize that for some people, their gambling can kind of become beyond their comfortability, their control," Tarbox said.

According to data from the CT Department of Consumer Protection, since sports betting became legal in Connecticut back in 2021, online sports bettors have lost approximately $556 million.

And in 2024, they lost about $221 million.

So, what can you do to protect yourself?

“Not gambling when you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, if you’re in a horrible mood, not using funds that are kind of meant for other things like your rent, your mortgage, or your bills," Tarbox said.

You can also set time and spending limits within the apps.

"As long as you're doing it responsibly and you're choosing to spend money that you can afford to lose,” Tarbox said.

He encourages anyone with a gambling issue to go to their website.

From there, they have 24/7 resources available, including a number to call and an online chat—for anyone who needs help.

For tips and strategies to help you stay safe, you can also go to playct.org.

He said they encourage people to have fun, especially during an exciting day like the Super Bowl, but to do so responsibly.

