CT State Police ‘closely monitoring situation' after mass shooting in Maine

Connecticut state police said they “are closely monitoring the situation" after 18 people were killed in two shootings in Maine and said they have not been advised of any threats here.

State Police said there have been no specific threats here, but they are prepared to address any threats and will assist law enforcement in Maine as well if needed.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police, we express our deepest sympathies to the people of Lewiston, Maine. This assault on innocent citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Colonel Stavros Mellekas said in a statement.

On Wednesday night, police in Lewiston, Maine said in a Facebook post that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about four miles away.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that 18 people are dead, four others were critically injured and at least 60 others were hurt, some while fleeing the scene.

“At this time, our focus will be on protecting communities within our state. No specific threats have been received, but in the interest of public safety we are closely monitoring the situation and remain in close communication with our regional law enforcement partners,” Mellakas said Thursday morning.

“The Connecticut State Police are prepared to address any threats to our local communities should they arise. If requested, the Connecticut State Police will assist law enforcement in Maine. Our thoughts are with the community and the first responders of Lewiston,” he added.

Police in Middletown said they will frequently be checking schools and businesses as a precaution after the tragedy in Maine on Wednesday night.

Police said they do not have any information to suggest the Middletown community is in danger.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the mass shootings in Maine are "sickening and heartbreaking." He is issuing an order for the United States and state flags in the state to be lowered until sunset on Oct. 30, in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

“The news of these mass shootings last night in Maine is sickening and heartbreaking,” Lamont said in a statement. “The growing number of mass shootings in our country is infuriating, and we cannot become complacent to this epidemic of gun violence. I applaud and thank the work of the first responders in their swift actions to protect our communities – here in Connecticut and throughout New England. The Connecticut State Police is prepared to address any threats to our local communities should they arise and stand ready to assist law enforcement in Maine if requested.”