CTDOT to install more wrong-way detection signs this week

This week, the state Department of Transportation will be installing wrong-way detection technology at six different locations across the state.

"2022 was really the worst year for wrong-way driving in memory. There were 13 crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths," said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for CTDOT.

Morgan says so far this year, there have been 7 wrong-way fatalities.

"I have a big concern with that," said Lori Rotella, of Naugatuck. "My kids are in their 30s, but they're driving on the highways, going back and forth to work. Of course they're going out at night. So, it's kind of scary."

But this coming week, crews will be busy installing wrong-way detection signs on off-ramps at six different locations across the state.

"Those are signs that have the red LED lights so if a car is traveling in the wrong direction, those signs will activate and flash red," said Morgan.

These signs will also send a signal to the Highway Operations Center and Connecticut State Police.

In our state, there are 236 ramps identified as high risk. Some of these ramps are near places that serve alcohol, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars.

"What we see in the data is that virtually every wrong-way driver is impaired by alcohol so that's certainly a risk factor," said Morgan.

Other risk factors include the layout of the intersection, how dark it gets at night, and how close the off and on-ramp are to each other.

Morgan says DOT will be working on these ramps starting Monday night along Route 8 in Naugatuck, Waterbury and Torrington, and some locations on Interstate 84, such as Newtown and Farmington.

Drivers in Naugatuck say this gives them a sense of relief.

"People should be more cautious about their surroundings, just to keep everyone safe and others and also themselves safe," said Wahab Olowo.

By next week, there will be close to 40 ramps with this technology. By the end of the year, the state hopes to have more than 100 ramps completed.