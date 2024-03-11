CTTransit

CTtransit expands services with new routes and more frequent buses

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Over the weekend, a major expansion of bus service began in Connecticut. Passengers will now find new routes and some buses are operating more frequently.

On Sunday, the state Department of Transportation launched four new routes.

CTtransit says you'll find several in the central part of the state including serving New Britain, Berlin, Meriden, Plainville and Southington. Bus service in the Greater New Britain and Bristol area will operate more frequently at night.

Officials said the service expansion was part of a larger $18 million effort to improve the bus network.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State leaders said this is about helping people get to work, shops and home, as well as promoting development around those transit areas.

Customers have already noticed a difference.

“It's pretty important. It’s my only way to work and back. So that's, that's good.” said Chris Norman, of New Britain.

Local

UConn 10 hours ago

Bueckers scores 27 points as short-handed UConn beats Marquette 58-29 in the Big East semifinals

new haven 13 hours ago

Woman reportedly stabbed after getting into fight at New Haven bar

“It's very convenient. You know, when you don't have a car, you have to depend on the bus. Otherwise you walk. So I do travel a lot every day," added Christine Fiedorczyk, of New Britain.

Paratransit service is also being expanded to new spots in several communities.

More details about the expanded routes can be found here.

This article tagged under:

CTTransit
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us