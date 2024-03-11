CTtransit expands services with new routes and more frequent buses

Over the weekend, a major expansion of bus service began in Connecticut. Passengers will now find new routes and some buses are operating more frequently.

On Sunday, the state Department of Transportation launched four new routes.

CTtransit says you'll find several in the central part of the state including serving New Britain, Berlin, Meriden, Plainville and Southington. Bus service in the Greater New Britain and Bristol area will operate more frequently at night.

Officials said the service expansion was part of a larger $18 million effort to improve the bus network.

State leaders said this is about helping people get to work, shops and home, as well as promoting development around those transit areas.

Customers have already noticed a difference.

“It's pretty important. It’s my only way to work and back. So that's, that's good.” said Chris Norman, of New Britain.

“It's very convenient. You know, when you don't have a car, you have to depend on the bus. Otherwise you walk. So I do travel a lot every day," added Christine Fiedorczyk, of New Britain.

Paratransit service is also being expanded to new spots in several communities.

More details about the expanded routes can be found here.