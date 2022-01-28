New London

Deaths of Woman, Man in New London Ruled Homicide and Suicide: Police

A 20-year-old man was found dead when police responded to a shooting and fire on Granite Street in New London Wednesday night and an 18-year-old woman who was found injured died at the hospital, according to investigators. Police said Friday that the woman’s death has been ruled a homicide and the man died by suicide.

New London police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Granite and Williams streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As they were responding, they also learned of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found two people inside the burning building.

The man, Nikeuri Rodriguez-Vargas, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman, 18-year-old Arisleidi Batista-Bido, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Batista-Bido died from gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, police said.  

Rodriguez-Vargas died of a gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled he died by suicide, according to police.

They both lived in the same apartment, according to a news release from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department’s -Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPD plus the information to 847411.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741. The Maine Crisis Hotline is available at 1-888-568-1112.

