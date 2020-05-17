DEEP Anticipates Another Day of Large Crowds at State Parks

The seasonal weather across the New England area is resulting in many people getting outside to enjoy many state parks.

On Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) had to close down several state parks after reaching capacity early in the morning. DEEP is anticipating that they will have to take similar action on Sunday.

As Connecticut gets closer to reopening and Memorial Day Weekend, state leaders are paying close attention to how people respond and react when headed to state beaches and parks.

There are a few things to remember as the state starts to ease restrictions:

1. Practice social distancing.

2. If social distancing is not possible, beachgoers and park visitors are required to wear masks.

3. Limit groups to five or below.

4. Beach blankets are required to be at least 15 feet apart.

Governor Ned Lamont has stated that if these guidelines are not followed, he may have to close down state parks.

The state is expected to begin phase 1 of reopening Connecticut on Wednesday.