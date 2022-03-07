Derby Man Charged With Stealing More Than $100K From Local Organization

The former treasurer of an organization in Derby last month on charges he embezzled more than $100,000 from the club over a period of years.

Ronald Culmo, 69, of Derby, turned himself in to police on February 24.

Culmo was elected the secretary treasurer of the Adriatic Marchegain Club in 2015. Shortly after that, money began disappearing from the club's bank account, according to the arrest warrant application.

Members of the club didn't suspect anything was wrong because they did not have any reason to withdraw money from the account until the summer of 2020 when club officers decided to renovate the club's building on Hawthorne Avenue in Derby.

After examining the club's bank records, club officers found discrepancies totaling $106,886.00. They contacted police, who began an investigation in July 2020.

Investigators discovered Culmo had been spending large amounts of money at Mohegan Sun and on a pornography website, according to the arrest warrant application.

Police determined between January 2015 and September 2020, Culmo had lost more than $163,000 on slot machines at Mohegan Sun, according to details in the arrest warrant application. Investigators also found monthly charges to Culmo's personal bank accounts for a pornography website ranging from $300 to $1,700 per month for a five-year period.

Culmo was charged with first-degree larceny and was released on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on March 10.