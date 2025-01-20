Litchfield

Doctor says being prepared can help prevent injuries in the snow

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

The plows were out in Litchfield and across the state Sunday night as a winter storm brought moderate amounts of snow.

“It’s actually very beautiful in the snow. It’s winter. You sort of expect it up in the hills,” said James O’Shea, of Litchfield.

The fresh powder enticing for local kids wanting to have fun.

“I’m excited but right after I play in the snow, I usually have to like change clothes,” said 10-year-old Dahlia Murray, of Bethlehem.

Yale School of Medicine orthopedic professor Lisa Lattanza says it’s a good move for parents to manage their children’s time in the snow.

“Children are dressed appropriately for the snow, that they take frequent breaks, that they have time to come and warm up,” she said.

For others, the snowfall means lots of clean up and shoveling. Lattanza urges people to wear the right shoes to prevent slips and falls, and to be prepared physically.

“Make sure that you're in shape for it. The snow can be heavy. You can strain your back, your neck, your shoulders,” she said.

She also says during this time of the year, she sees patients with all sorts of ankle or wrist injuries from falls in the snow.

“Just the average person who's not participating in sports, having an accident is definitely increased in the wintertime,” she said.

