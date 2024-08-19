Dog abandoned ‘dangerously close' to Route 2 in East Hartford: animal control

East Hartford Animal Control is looking for the public's help to find whoever abandoned a dog found tied to a guardrail near Route 2 Monday morning.

The dog was found "dangerously close" to Route 2 on Jayce Street with no food and no water, according to animal control officers.

A good Samaritan gave him water and a blanket until animal control could arrive.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian after showing some concerning neurological signs. The vet believes the dog may have been suffering from marijuana toxicity, according to animal control officers.

The male dog appears to be about 10-12 months old.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows who the owner is, or anyone who may have seen something near Jayce Street Monday morning is asked to call East Hartford Animal Control at (860) 291-7572.

This is the latest in a recent string of animals being abandoned across the state.