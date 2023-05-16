Dozens of Cats Rescued From House in ‘Deplorable Condition' in Derby

Over 40 cats were rescued from a home in "deplorable condition" on Hawkins Street in Derby on Monday, city officials said.

A total of 42 cats, many of which were in poor health, were rescued at about 10:30 a.m. City officials said many of the cats needed to be seen immediately by a nearby veterinary hospital.

The mayor said many of the cats "are going to have a long road ahead of them to get better."

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter was called in to help. They brought 11 kittens to Pieper Veterinary Hospital for emergency care and treatment.

The shelter said that the mama cats in the house were so dehydrated and sick with upper respiratory infections that they couldn't care for the kittens themselves.

The kittens vary in ages from one week to four or five weeks old. The animal shelter said all of the kittens will be fostered by veterinary technicians and staff at Pieper to ensure they have immediate access to care.

"It's going to take some time and medical care to get them back to health," Dan Cosgrove said on Facebook.

The health department, fire marshal and building inspector said the house can't be occupied. The mayor's office is working with the landlord of the house to make sure the tenant has a place to stay.

Anyone who would like to help care for these cats can send donations to the City of Derby mayor's office. Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is also accepting donations.