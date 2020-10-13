Dozens Test Positive for COVID-19 at Hartford Correctional Center

Dozens of inmates at Hartford Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Correction confirmed Tuesday.

DOC officials said the situation began when two employees reported testing positive for COVID-19. Testing found 56 inmates in the unit where the employees work tested positive for the virus, though none of those 56 were reporting symptoms, officials said.

The 56 affected individuals were separated from the general population and are being monitored by health staff.

The entire population of the prison will be tested over the next two days. There will also be mandatory employee testing, and a deep cleaning of the building.

Social visits scheduled for Thursday will be pushed back as a precaution.

A DOC spokesperson said that they had anticipated seeing cases because of the uptick of COVID-19 in the community, and that they are prepared.

For more details on COVID-19 in Connecticut prisons, click here.