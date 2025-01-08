Windham

Driver reportedly trying to evade state police hits 2 cruisers in Windham

A driver who was reportedly trying to evade state police hit multiple cruisers in Windham before being arrested on Tuesday night.

Troopers were notified around 10:20 p.m. about a vehicle that fled from the Willimantic Police Department during an attempted traffic stop.

According to state police, troopers found the vehicle at a local gas station in Windham and attempted to box it in.

While there, authorities said the vehicle hit two state police cruisers and engaged troopers in pursuit.

The vehicle was reportedly later stopped on Route 6 and the driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

