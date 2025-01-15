Driver took off after hitting child in East Haven: police

East Haven police are looking for information after a child was hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

The child was crossing the road near 655 Main Street just before 4 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene, according to police.

Emergency crews took the child to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have since identified the vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call East Haven police at (203) 468-3820.