Drivers and trick-or-treaters urged to be safe on Halloween

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles are sending out a warning to both drivers and pedestrians ahead of Halloween night.

That message is to prioritize safety as they head out for Halloween.

According to the CTDOT, the state has already seen an alarming increase in pedestrian fatalities this year.

“Got to make it there and back safely,” Tanya Porter, of New Britain, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC Connecticut

Residents we spoke to said returning home safe and sound is a blessing we don’t realize we have every day.

"The roads are crazy these days, so I try to stay safe every day,” said Nicole Bruno, of Newington.

This is especially important on Halloween when there is an increased number of pedestrians, and many of those are children.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Halloween is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian fatalities and injuries. The state is warning drivers and trick-or-treaters to follow safety protocols.

"Make sure you bring flashlights or glow sticks with you so that can increase your visibility. Also, if your child is wearing a dark costume, you might make want to put reflective tape on their bags or their costumes," Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

Bysiewicz suggested that those who are driving follow the rules of the road but keep an extra eye out for pedestrians and maybe give themselves a little extra time to travel.

She also suggested that those who plan to drink call a ride-sharing service or taxi cab.

Tanya Porter, who is traveling today, said she plans to drive even more carefully.

“I’m going to be very aware being that it’s Halloween so we can get home back safe,” she said.

Her brother, Stanley Porter, had this advice for those who are trick-or-treating.

“They should be safe. You know what I’m saying? Watch the traffic going both ways,” said Porter.

Newington Police added it will have additional patrols out tonight.