Plane Lands in Trees Near Waterbury Airport

Emergency crews are at the scene of a plane that landed in the trees near Waterbury Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said they received a report that a plane went down in Plymouth. Crews found the plane in the woods within some trees.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said it is aware of an incident involving a single-engine aircraft in the vicinity of Plymouth.

Authorities have not released details about what caused the plane to go down.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.