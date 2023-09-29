Emu was first case of EEE in a domestic animal in CT this year

An emu that died had Eastern equine encephalitis and this was the first case of EEE in a domestic animal in the state this year, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

The 10-year-old male emu was in Windham County and showed neurological signs when it died.

The Department of Agriculture said diagnostic samples were sent to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Connecticut in Storrs and tested positive for EEE virus.

The state has been urging horse owners in Connecticut to vaccinate their horses against eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.

EEE is not spread horse-to-horse or horse-to-human, the Department of Agriculture said. It is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes.

“This detection highlights the importance of vaccinations and continued precautions that owners should undertake to protect their animals from mosquito-borne illnesses,” Connecticut State Veterinarian Dr. Jane Lewis said in a statement. “Horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection with mosquito-borne illnesses such as EEE.”

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has detected EEE-infected mosquitoes in: Hampton, Killingly, Thompson, Tolland, Voluntown, and Woodstock.

West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes have been found in 33 Connecticut towns this season: Bethel, Branford, Bridgeport, Colchester, Danbury, Darien, East Haddam, East Haven, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron, Killingworth, Manchester, Mansfield, Middlefield, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, North Stonington, Norwalk, South Windsor, Stamford, Tolland, Wallingford, Waterbury, Waterford, West Haven, Westport, Wethersfield, Willington, and Wilton.

Horse owners are encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian, including:

Administering the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

•Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months



Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

If your horse is showing neurologic signs, i.e., hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment.

Neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, West Nile virus and rabies, are reportable to the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505.