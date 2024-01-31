Enfield Library drag event canceled over concerning social media threats

A Pride event in Enfield is now off after organizers say they received social media threats.

“I see all these parents, they’re having a great time. The children, they’re having a great time.”

Felicity V. Lay is no stranger to entertaining families. As drag queen, she has done various events in the Enfield area, including drag queen story time.

“It just brings me so much joy when they’re like 'hey, can you come do a story hour?'” she said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

But Enfield Pride’s drag story hour event at Central Library is now canceled. Lay, who’s part of the group, said it‘s due to threats on social media.

“A lot of people did not like that apparently and it warranted different threats. People were trying to protest. Getting very, very deep threats, too,” Lay said.

Enfield police said the threats haven’t been reported, but Mayor Ken Nelson said he’s aware of community uproar against the event.

“I know residents were very upset about it and social media was a frenzy," Nelson said.

He said the town approved the permit for Enfield Pride to use the library space for the event and stresses he wants to see the community come together.

“Enfield is a great community. We’re a diverse community and we stand by all groups,” he said.

Lay said her performances are catered to be age appropriate with young children in mind.

“I just like to wear pretty dresses and kids like to look at me because they think I’m a princess,” she said.

“I like how they dance and perform in their outfits so it’s like they give good vibe to the world,” 9-year-old Kayvonne Gainey of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, said.

She said she has no problem with events like these.

“Let them read to the kids. They’re not going to do anything wrong. They might just read to the kids that they can be whatever they want to be,” Gainey said.

Enfield Pride said despite this cancellation, they’ll continue having events in the area throughout the year.