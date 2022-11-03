Enfield

Enfield Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Man Found in Town Green Gazebo

Enfield police have arrested a suspect in the murder of another man who was found in the gazebo on the Enfield town green in August.

Police said they identified John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield, as a suspect and on Thursday, he was charged with murder.

The victim, 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy, was found just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 after someone who was walking near the town green saw an unresponsive man in the gazebo.

Kennedy had been stabbed several times in the chest, police said.

He died from his injuries and the office of the chief medical examiner determined his death was a homicide.

Police said the state forensic lab examined evidence and it connected to Narducci.

He is due to be arraigned on Thursday.

