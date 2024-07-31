Enfield primary includes Democrat looking for comeback after past arrests 

Two familiar names are looking for the Democratic nomination in Enfield’s 58th State House district.

For one of them, a victory would be one step closer to a political comeback.

Former Rep. David Alexander is looking to regain a seat his lost in 2016, during a stretch that saw him arrested four times in three years.

First, he has to beat Enfield Town Council member and endorsed candidate John Santanella. The two men are vying to replace Rep. Tom Arnone, who is not seeking re-election.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I'm earning the trust of the voters back conversation by conversation,” said Alexander, who was elected in 2012 and 2014.

Starting in 2015, he was arrested twice for driving under the influence and twice more for assaults involving his parents.

He never served jail time. Alexander said he got his life back together after moving to Arizona, then going back to school at the University of California-Berkley.

Santanella said the voters will decide on Aug. 13 if Alexander gets a second chance.

“I think people are entitled to understand what his history is,” Santanella said.

Santanella wants to increase affordable housing across the state, although he doesn’t support state-mandated zoning reform.

He also said he’s ready to support additional protections for abortion access if needed. Additionally, he wants to increase state funding for Enfield schools.

“We need better representation in the legislature to make sure Enfield gets the kind of funding that it needs,” he said.

Alexander agrees on the need for more state aid to local schools and he thinks the way to do it is by relaxing the state’s fiscal guardrails, which limit the state budget.

“Enfield's looking for more money for education, more money for social services, more tax relief for seniors,” he said.

Alexander also wants to help the state regulate artificial intelligence.

Both men are touting their experience in public service. Santanella said he knows what the district needs thanks to his three years on the town council.

“I have been able to show that i can handle the responsibility of public office with dignity,” he said.

Alexander said his two terms in the House means he can hit the ground running if he’s elected back to the legislature again.

"The people of Enfield need a representative that doesn’t need on-the-job training,” he said.