EPA PFAS standards forcing expensive projects for some water companies 

Some public water systems are looking at major upgrades to comply with new federal standards on certain PFAS chemicals.

The EPA in April announced standards for six PFAS chemicals in drinking water and, starting in 2029, will require public water companies to filter if they don’t meet the requirement.

Connecticut Water Company estimates it will need to spend $120 million to upgrade 21 treatment facilities.

“I know people don’t want to hear that, but it is on us in the water industry to make sure that we’re delivering water that meets the standards,” Connecticut Water Company President Caig Patla said.

Companies will need to filter if levels of any of the six chemicals exceeds four parts per trillion. That’s the equivalent of a single drop of water spread across five Olympic-size swimming pools.

Not every water company will need to install filters. A spokesman for the Metropolitan District Commission of Connecticut said its systems already meet the mark.

“While new challenges like PFAS are continually presented, the responsible management of our water supply, treatment and delivery systems remains our highest priority,” the spokesman said.

Patla noted the 2021 federal infrastructure bill includes funding to address PFAS found in the environment. Otherwise, the costs, for now, will fall on customers.

“With the amount of treatment that we do have to put into place, that is quite substantial from a design and construction standpoint,” he said.

Lawmakers expect requests for help, including from municipal water companies, but they’ll need to consider what is fair for homeowners with private wells.

"Not everybody in the state is buying their water from a regulated utility," said Connecticut Sen. Norman Needleman (D - Essex).

The EPA’s rules only apply to regulated public water systems, but experts recommend homeowners also test their private wells for PFAS levels.

“The likelihood that a person living in the United States has PFAS in their blood is high, it’s 99%,” Quinnipiac University professor Courtney McGinnis said.

The EPA recommends three options for removing PFAS from private well water, including charcoal filters.

Homeowners can also use a reverse osmosis system or ion exchange resins, which are tiny beads that act like magic.