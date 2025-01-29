Eversource

Eversource to sell Aquarion Water Company for $2.4 billion

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

Eversource has announced a final agreement to sell Aquarion Water Company for approximately $2.4 billion.

The company is being sold to Aquarion Water Authority and South-Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority.

Aquarion headquarters - located in Bridgeport - provides water and wastewater services in 72 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Eversource is expected to lose around $300 million due to the Aquarion sale.

Through Eversource, Aquarion Water Company served about 775,000 people, or 250,000 people in Connecticut.

The transaction is still pending approvals through the New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

Eversource acquired Aquarion Water Company in 2017. The transaction is expected to be finalized in late 2025.

