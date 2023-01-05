Exhibit Honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Opens in New Haven

“When we heard that Pope Emeritus Benedict had passed on, we felt that it was very important for us to acknowledge it and create an exhibition to honor his memory,” Curator Bethany Sheffer said.

Ahead of Pope Emeritus Benedict’s funeral, The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center in New Haven, operated by the Knights of Columbus, paid tribute to the late pontiff.

“To be able to have a place for people to actually be able to come and just reflect, many people aren’t going be able to go and celebrate his life at the Vatican so this is the place that people can stop by and pay their respects,” Sheffer said.

Sheffer says the tribute includes a white cassock and skull cap worn by Pope Emeritus Benedict, a collection of papal medallions issued during his pontificate as well as several artifacts related to his papacy, including a program signed by former President George W. Bush during his visit to the White House.

“Our connection with Pope Benedict was an important one because our founder was recognized by him as a venerable person in heaven soon to be a saint we hope and we pray,” Brian Caulfield, vice-postulator of the Cause for Canonization of Father Michael McGivney said.

Caulfield is the Connecticut native who founded the Knights of Columbus. Caulfield says visitors of the tribute can learn more about Benedict’s role in the process for sainthood for McGivney when he issued a decree in 2008 confirming he had lived a life of heroic virtue.

“People who come here can be encouraged that their faith can be enlightened and can be increased by this connection with the Knights of Columbus and Pope Benedict,” Caulfield said.

You can see the tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center in New Haven through the rest of this month. Admission is free.