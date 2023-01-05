new haven

Exhibit Honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Opens in New Haven

By Shannon Miller

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“When we heard that Pope Emeritus Benedict had passed on, we felt that it was very important for us to acknowledge it and create an exhibition to honor his memory,” Curator Bethany Sheffer said.

Ahead of Pope Emeritus Benedict’s funeral, The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center in New Haven, operated by the Knights of Columbus, paid tribute to the late pontiff.

“To be able to have a place for people to actually be able to come and just reflect, many people aren’t going be able to go and celebrate his life at the Vatican so this is the place that people can stop by and pay their respects,” Sheffer said.

Sheffer says the tribute includes a white cassock and skull cap worn by Pope Emeritus Benedict, a collection of papal medallions issued during his pontificate as well as several artifacts related to his papacy, including a program signed by former President George W. Bush during his visit to the White House.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Our connection with Pope Benedict was an important one because our founder was recognized by him as a venerable person in heaven soon to be a saint we hope and we pray,” Brian Caulfield, vice-postulator of the Cause for Canonization of Father Michael McGivney said.

Caulfield is the Connecticut native who founded the Knights of Columbus. Caulfield says visitors of the tribute can learn more about Benedict’s role in the process for sainthood for McGivney when he issued a decree in 2008 confirming he had lived a life of heroic virtue.

“People who come here can be encouraged that their faith can be enlightened and can be increased by this connection with the Knights of Columbus and Pope Benedict,” Caulfield said.

Local

traffic alert 1 hour ago

Transit Bus Flips Over on I-84 in Danbury

Bristol 3 hours ago

Bristol Police Plan to Preserve Memorial for Fallen Officers

You can see the tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center in New Haven through the rest of this month. Admission is free.

This article tagged under:

new havenPope Benedict XVI
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us