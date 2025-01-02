Expansion planned for Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire

Each month, thousands of people dine at Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire.

“We’ve been here a lot of times. We love coming here,” said Yaemish Rughoo, who was dining with his family from England. “Every time we have guests who come over; we bring them to this restaurant.”

The restaurant has been opened since Oct. 2014 and serves Italian and Mediterranean dishes. The owner, Viron Rondo, is Greek, born in the south of Albania and says growing up near the coast inspired a lot of the dishes.

“People travel from all over the state to come,” said CT Restaurant Association President and CEO Scott Dolch. “People travel all over the region. People from New York to Massachusetts know about it.”

Now the local favorite has plans to expand by 30,000 square feet. Rondo says half of the expansion is planned for the kitchen and the other half is to expand the dining area. He also says they plan to add a rooftop patio.

“This expansion is very exciting for me,” he said. “More kitchen space, more dining space and the roof garden is going to help us make it even better.”

Rondo estimates the restaurant serves five to seven thousand plates each week, but says the expansion will help them accommodate more people. He also says the restaurant also has a plan to expand parking, which includes buying nearby properties.

“That sounds great,” said Rughoo. “This is just a great place to come all times of the year.”

The expansion is currently in the design phase and the restaurant is working with a firm in Massachusetts.