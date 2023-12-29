Explosion, major fire reported at fuel company in Bridgeport

Emergency crews have responded to an explosion at Standard Oil in Bridgeport, according to city officials.

Firefighters and police are at the scene on Cross Street for what city officials are calling a major fire and an active incident.

Two people have been taken to the hospital with burns, they said.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim posted two videos on Facebook from nearby the scene. He asked people to avoid the area and said anyone in the area should wear a mask, due to the smoke from the fire.

Ganim said an area near Willow Street and Cross Street was initially evacuated, but residents have been allowed to return, but are being asked to stay inside.

Fire crews from Stratford and Fairfield have also responded to the scene.

The following streets are closed due to the ongoing fire:

Bishop Ave from Connecticut Ave to Barnum Ave

East Ave from Bishop Street to Barnum Ave

Barnum Ave from Prince Street to Bishop Ave, both east and west bound

Elizabeth Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

Willow Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave