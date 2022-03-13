There is an extra police presence at houses of worship in New Britain on Sunday after the mayor's office says fires were intentionally set at a church and a synagogue on Friday night.

Mayor Erin Stewart said the increased police presence is to make sure people feel safe attending services.

The mayor's office said 30-year-old Kimorah Parker is being charged with arson and burglary in connection to the the fires at Congregation Tephereth Israel and Saint Matthew Lutheran Church.

Officials said police have a suspect in custody.

Crews first responded to 76 Winter St. to a synagogue called Congregation Tephereth Israel at about 8 p.m.

"The damage is pretty extensive, but thankfully the New Britain Fire Department showed up quickly and was able to knock it down," Stewart said.

Shortly after, firefighters received a report of a second fire at 99 Franklin Square, which is Saint Matthew Lutheran Church.

Stewart said this fire was much smaller than the one at Congregation Tephereth Israel.

No one was inside at the time of the fires and there are no injuries.

About 20 minutes after crews were called to the fire on Franklin Square, they were notified of a burglary that happened at a third church on South Main Street.

Stewart said the church is a few feet away from Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, where the second fire happened.

It's unclear if the burglary is connected to the fires at the synagogue and the church.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is working with Connecticut State Police and New Britain police to investigate the incidents.