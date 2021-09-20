Farmington Police Officer Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Stolen Vehicle

A Farmington police officer has serious injuries after he was struck by a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Talcott Notch Road shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a report of an active theft from a vehicle in the area.

When police arrived, they said they found the suspect vehicle and attempted to contact the people inside.

The vehicle attempted to flee and hit a Farmington police officer who had just got out of his police vehicle, authorities said.

The officer was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The officer is being prepped for surgery later today, they added.

After hitting the officer, additional police pursued the vehicle a short distance before it crashed into the woods and the suspects fled on foot, investigators said.

Multiple K9 teams searched in the area for the suspects, but were unable to find them.

According to police, the vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Middletown.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.