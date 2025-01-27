Federal funding uncertain for Conn. refugee resettlement organizations

There is a lot of uncertainty for groups in Connecticut that help refugees settle here.

Their federal funding is now up in the air as the new Trump administration gets underway.

Orders by the Trump administration are surprising refugee resettlement groups in the state, despite their preparations.

“This has hit a lot quicker than anybody anticipated,” said Susan Schnitzer, from the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

At Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS) in New Haven, there is suddenly about $12 million in federal money that is now a question mark for this fiscal year.

“We are seeing such an incredible outpouring of shock and support. People are asking us how they can volunteer, how they can help our refugees that we support,” said Maggie Mitchell Salem, of IRIS.

Over the weekend, the State Department announced a pause in its foreign assistance funding.

A spokesperson wrote in part:

“President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative.”

Aid organizations expect the review to take several months.

“I really like to plan for the worst so we're not caught off guard and then, you know, advocate for it and expect better,” Schnitzer said.

The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants and other resettlement programs say they help give people a strong start including with finding homes, schools and jobs.

IRIS says it will find ways to still help thousands of refugees, but staffing cuts are on the table.

“This is an incredible team and we're not giving up. Not at all,” Salem said.

IRIS worries the orders so far set a tone for more changes to come.

According to reports, once the review of aid is done, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make recommendations to President Trump.