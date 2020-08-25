unemployment

FEMA Approves Lost Wages Grant for Connecticut

Coronavirus unemployment form
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor has approved Connecticut for a grant under the FEMA Lost Wages Assistance program.

The grant funding will allow Connecticut to provide an additional $300 per week to those who became unemployed due to COVID-19, on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

Connecticut is one of more than 25 states approved for this extra unemployment insurance.

Officials in the state submitted the application last week for the $300 federal unemployment supplemental payments created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

President Trump made about $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance.

The $300 additional benefit will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, according to Gov. Lamont.

People who are eligible must self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility includes:

  • Recipients of at least $100 per week of any of the following benefits for the week they are seeking unemployment benefits
  • Claimants receiving unemployment compensation including state and federal workers and former service members as well as those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Extended Benefits, or High Extended Benefits
  • Anyone who qualified for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
  • Claimants receiving Short-Time Compensation
  • Workers with a Trade Readjustment Allowance

A full list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance can be found here.



unemploymentConnecticut unemploymentFEMA
