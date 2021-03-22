FEMA Mobile Trailer Set To Help With Vaccination Efforts in April

New COVID-19 resources are being rolled out around the state with a mission to get more people vaccinated in different communities.

The effort to get shots into arms is picking up just days after the state opened eligibility to more than 400,000 people. Beginning in April, the state along with different health care systems will be using a Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile trailer to help get shots into arms.

"FEMA will come and supply people to set this center up," said Anna Horbatuck, the vice president of ambulatory operations for UConn Health. "It's extremely efficient and we found out that they are able to stand it up and break it down in 45 minutes, and it's really a tent then there's a van people will be able to walk through."

Credit: Federal Emergency Management Agency

The mobile clinic is equipped to give out 250 vaccinations a day. Hartford Health, Trinity Health, Griffin Health and UConn Health will be administering the doses at the sites yet to be determined.

"There is an area that you will be able to sit six separate sections that are totally distanced, you will be able to get your vaccine," said Horbatuck.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available since it's just a single dose and there is no need for people to make another appointment.

Each health care system will have dates and assigned site locations for UConn Health that includes East Hartford, Killingly, Windham, Willimantic, Norwich and New London.

"Having this will allow us to hit areas that need to get the vaccine and gives the population opportunity for more availability and that's really what it comes down to," said Horbatuck. "It's not just your CVS and Walmarts and Hartford and St. Francis, it's being able to spread this out to the community."

For different cities like Hartford, the trailer will bring increased access and the ability to meet patients where they are in the community.

"It's great timing to have FEMA bringing in their mobile vaccination clinic after that vaccination eligibility opens up so broadly because at that point we can vaccine any adult," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. "It's just one more piece of the puzzle as we try to work with every single partner that we can to get our community vaccinated.

UConn Health plans to release more information within the coming days.

"From a resource standpoint, we will try to make it for people who work during the day, so it may be between 10 a.m. -7 p.m. which will allow for some patients to come in after work," said Horbatuck. "We'll also be working with the health district and we'll be also setting up a phone number to make it simple as possible for eligible patients."