Fire Damages Norwalk Linen Service Building

Norwalk Fire Department

A business in Norwalk is damaged after a fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Norwalk Linen Service Inc. building on Reynolds Street around 5:49 a.m. after getting a report of a commercial structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming out of the building.

As firefighter went inside, they said they found heavy fire and advanced multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire as truck crews ventilated the roof.

Crews had to extinguish smoldering linen in and around collapsed machinery, according to firefighters.

The fire was placed under control within about an hour, authorities added.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

