Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire in Stamford During Snow Storm

One firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Stamford during the snow storm on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Treat Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large volume of fire visible at the back of the home that was extending into the roofline, interior second floor and attic space.

According to firefighters, the fire was also impinging on at least two nearby homes and structures.

When firefighters were trying to fight the fire, officials said they encountered heavy snow conditions and a frozen fire hydrant.

Despite the challenges, authorities said firefighters were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury, officials said.

All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, they added.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.