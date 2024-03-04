2 firefighters injured battling blaze in New Haven Monday

Two firefighters were injured fighting a fire in New Haven Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house on Orchard Street for a fire around 9:30 a.m.

There was heavy fire coming from all three floors of the home, according to Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Coughlin.

One firefighter suffered second-degree burns on his neck and shoulders and was taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital to be treated, Coughlin said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A second firefighter was hit in the face with a hose.

Both firefighters are expected to make a full recovery, Coughlin said.

At one point a firefighter sent an urgent message after partially falling through a floor, but that fireghter was able to free himself and he was not injured, according to Coughlin.

The fire was brought under control after two hours.

The home was under construction and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.