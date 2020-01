There was a really difficult rescue operation in Norwich on Saturday after a car crashed through a fence and fell onto a street below.

It appears a car slid through a fence on School Street and then took a big drop onto Court Street below.

A photo from the scene show the car landing on its roof.

First responders had to slide the victim down a steep hill to an ambulance that couldn't make it up the hill.

There is no word on the person's condition.