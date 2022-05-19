First Look at New Torrington High School and Middle School Unveiled

The first renderings of the new high school and middle school campus in Torrington have been released. The city and school district are preparing to break ground this summer on a new 310,000 square foot building.

According to the Torrington schools district, a renovation is needed to accommodate more students after an influx of families moved to the area during COVID-19.

The building was designed by SLAM Collaborative, a Glastonbury based architect, and will feature the middle school on one side and the high school on the other with a connection between the two buildings.

The new campus will be built on the site of the current high school, according to SLAM Collaborative. Each school will also have its own entrance, cafeteria and gym. The high school building will also become home to the Central Administration offices.

Each building will also have its own specialty spaces, designed to accommodate the learning needs of students, SLAM Collaborative said.

The middle school will feature two STEM specific spaces and a computer coding lab. The high school will include a number of pathway spaces for students preparing for various career fields, including a culinary lab, an automotive shop, construction and technology lab and a lab for 3D printing, robotics and drones.

The new project will also feature a 480-seat auditorium, two music technology labs, a ceramics studio as well as a video production studio.

For those getting ready for a career on education, a pre-school playground will be located on the Besse Park side of the building for students in the school readiness program to use. The playground will also be open to the public when school is not in session.

A groundbreaking on the new campus is set for this summer and the current high school will remain open during construction.

The construction company O&G Industries said they expect to begin building the new buildings in October and hope to have it open to students in February 2025.

The current high school is set to be demolished in 2025 and will be replaced with new athletic fields.

The entire project is expected to be completed in January 2026.