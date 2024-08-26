First Northern fur seal pup born at Mystic Aquarium in 20 years

Mystic Aquarium announced the first birth of a Northern fur seal pup in 20 years!

Weighing in at 11.4 pounds, a male Northern fur seal pup was born at the aquarium on July 31.

Mystic Aquarium

"This momentous event not only signifies a milestone for Mystic Aquarium but also adds to the population of only nine northern fur seals in United States aquariums," the aquarium said in a statement.

The pup and his mom Kivli could be seen posing for pictures, all cozied up together.

Staff at the aquarium said a radiograph confirmed that Kivli was expecting on Valentine's Day.

"While the love story between Kivli and her pup began even before birth, it blossomed as the male pup was born within just 10 minutes of labor. The immediate bond between mother and pup was evident as Kivli instinctively nurtured her newborn, showcasing the strong maternal connection that is essential for the pup's development," the aquarium said.

The seal pup is yet to be named, but he and his mom are both doing great.

Mystic Aquarium said they have housed and cared for Northern fur seals all of its 50 years in operation.

Northern fur seals are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Red List of Threatened Species. They face numerous challenges such as climate change, marine debris entanglement and food scarcity.

Visitors will soon be able to see the young seal pup and learn more about Northern fur seals and how to protect them.