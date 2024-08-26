Mystic Aquarium

First Northern fur seal pup born at Mystic Aquarium in 20 years

By Angela Fortuna

Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium announced the first birth of a Northern fur seal pup in 20 years!

Weighing in at 11.4 pounds, a male Northern fur seal pup was born at the aquarium on July 31.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Mystic Aquarium

"This momentous event not only signifies a milestone for Mystic Aquarium but also adds to the population of only nine northern fur seals in United States aquariums," the aquarium said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The pup and his mom Kivli could be seen posing for pictures, all cozied up together.

Staff at the aquarium said a radiograph confirmed that Kivli was expecting on Valentine's Day.

Local

Milford 16 mins ago

DCF says they were involved with family of infant who died at Milford motel

StormTracker 27 mins ago

Photos: Storms bring hail to parts of Connecticut

"While the love story between Kivli and her pup began even before birth, it blossomed as the male pup was born within just 10 minutes of labor. The immediate bond between mother and pup was evident as Kivli instinctively nurtured her newborn, showcasing the strong maternal connection that is essential for the pup's development," the aquarium said.

The seal pup is yet to be named, but he and his mom are both doing great.

Mystic Aquarium said they have housed and cared for Northern fur seals all of its 50 years in operation.

Northern fur seals are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Red List of Threatened Species. They face numerous challenges such as climate change, marine debris entanglement and food scarcity.

Visitors will soon be able to see the young seal pup and learn more about Northern fur seals and how to protect them.

This article tagged under:

Mystic Aquarium
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us