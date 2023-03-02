Food Banks Prepare for Increased Demand Following End to Supplement SNAP Benefits

Families who relied on Supplemental SNAP for groceries during the pandemic will soon lose this assistance.

This program helped more than 42 million Americans across the country, but a number of states will be rolling back these payments.

As a result, CT Foodshare has seen an increase in people coming out to their mobile food trucks.

However, the company's CEO and President Jason Jakubowski said his food pantries are prepared as they saw other pandemic-era programs - unemployment benefits and the child tax credit - expire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In March 2020, the government gave families in need extra help with groceries through Supplement SNAP benefits.

Now, three years later, 32 states are rolling back these emergency benefits. This means eligible families will lose about $90 each month.

"I do work, but it's not enough," said a woman who was in line at a food drive in New Britain Wednesday. "It's expensive. It's real expensive."

In the last 12 months, the average price of food in the United States increased by 10.1%.

Not only does it impact families in need, but the end of this pandemic-born program will also affect food pantries across the state.

"We've already seen an increase in the number of people going to our pantries, the amount of food that our pantries have requested from us. So, you know, the first line of defense against hunger is always SNAP," said Jakubowski.

Jakubowski said for every meal a food bank can produce, SNAP can provide 10. The woman from New Britain, who requested to remain anonymous, said she is feeling the pinch and is changing her budget.

"Like eggs. I don't buy eggs anymore. I'm not paying that price for eggs," she said.

Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington, which serves 5,000 clients, is also expecting the demand to increase.

"So, what we need to do is we need to stress the need for more donations. And again, it doesn't have to be necessarily monetarily, but if you could volunteer to food bank, we're going to see a huge increase uptick in the numbers of people applying," said Executive Director Karen Thomas.

"Coming to Foodshare does save me money from not having to buy certain things in the grocery store. It does help me in my family a lot," said the New Britain woman.

Now, SNAP benefits will return to usual levels. If you're eligible, be sure to apply.

Families can also go to CT Foodshare for nearby food pantries.

You can also call United Way of Connecticut by dialing 211 for further assistance.