Former Bridgeport senator looking for comeback after corruption conviction

Sen. Herron Gaston is seeking a second term in office, but he’ll have to fend off former lawmaker Ernie Newton to get on the ballot.

Newton spent nearly 20 years in the legislature, but his hold on the same 23rd Senate District seat ended after he was convicted of corruption.

Newton petitioned his way to the Aug. 13 primary against Gaston (D), which he said is a sign the voters support a comeback.

“People have said to me ‘Ernie, you deserve a second chance,’ Newton said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Democrats endorsed Gaston for the district, which covers parts of Stratford and Bridgeport.

Gaston said Bridgeport voters are ready for a new era.

“I represent the present, I represent the future of Bridgeport politics, and I think my opponent is a relic of the past,” he said.

Gaston said he’s helped deliver money to the city for education, public safety and other needs.

The Connecticut NAACP recently named Gaston one of its 100 most influential Blacks.

As co-chairman the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee, Gaston helped get the legislature to approve a bill that lets local police crackdown on drivers who illegally pass school buses.

If re-elected, Gaston said he would continue to focus on state aid to the city and on public safety.

"I look out for the total interest of Bridgeport from affordable housing to education to increasing public safety," said Gaston.

Newton, who is now on the City Council, said he’d push harder to bring more money back to the city.

Newtown was a lawmaker from 1988 to 2006, spending the last three as a senator.

He was arrested in 2005 for corruption, though, and was eventually convicted of bribery, mail fraud and tax evasion.

Newton has attempted comebacks before but was arrested and convicted of campaign finance fraud connected to a 2012 run for his old senate seat.

Now, he’s confident voters are willing to give him another chance. He also said he can be an example for others.

Newton said he’d push for the Second Chance Act, a failed bill that would have erased the records of people convicted of low-level offenses.

“People come up to me every day saying Mr. Newton, ‘I thought my record was sponged [sic],’” he said. “So, I want to make sure the state keeps its promise.”