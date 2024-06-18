Fourth of July 2024: Where to watch fireworks in Connecticut

It’s been 14 years since Katy Perry released her hit song “Firework,” but with Independence Day only a little over two weeks away, the catchy 2010 tune is officially back in season.

Here are the festivities Connecticut communities have planned for the firework-filled summer holiday.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Saturday, June 22

Branford: The Branford Fireworks Show will begin at 9:45 p.m. at Branford Point. The rain date is scheduled for June 23.

Milford: The Kick-Off to Summer event will take place from 4-10:30 p.m. at Lisman Landing. The event will feature food trucks, live music and a 9:15 p.m. fireworks show. The rain date is June 23.

Wednesday, June 26

Stafford: Stafford SummerFest will take place from 5-10 p.m. at the Stafford School Complex and will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks. June 27 is the rain date.

Friday, June 28

Bridgeport: The City of Bridgeport and the Barnum Festival will host an event at Seaside Park that begins at 7 p.m. and culminates with a fireworks display.

Hamden: Hamden’s annual Independence Day celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at Town Center Park. The event will feature food vendors, live music and a 9:20 p.m. fireworks display.

Killingly: The Killingly Red, White & Blue Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at Owen Bell Park. In addition to food vendors and live music, the event will feature a 9:15 p.m. fireworks display.

Norwich: The Norwich Sea Unicorns will host a fireworks show following the team’s game against the Westfield Starfires. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dodd Stadium. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Saturday, June 29

East Haven: East Haven’s annual beach party will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at the East Haven Town Beach. The event will feature food vendors, live entertainment and a 9:15 p.m. fireworks display.

Hebron: A free Independence Day celebration at the Hebron Lions Club will begin at 4 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is June 30.

Middletown: The City of Middletown Fireworks Festival will begin at 5 p.m. on DeKoven Drive in the area of Harbor Park. Festivities will include food vendors, live music and a 9:15 p.m. fireworks display.

Trumbull: A fireworks display will follow the two-day Trumbull Day at Trumbull High School. Festivities will include carnival rides, food, vendors and live entertainment and will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday and from 2-10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday, July 2

Stratford: A fireworks display organized by Celebrate Stratford will take place at Short Beach, with more details on times to follow. The rain date is July 5.

Wednesday, July 3

Norwich: The Norwich Sea Unicorns will host a fireworks show following the team’s game against the Nashua Silver Knights. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Dodd Stadium. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Shelton: The cities of Shelton and Derby will celebrate Independence Day with live music and fireworks at Veterans Memorial Park, beginning at 7 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. The rain date is set for July 5.

West Haven: The Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Bradley Point. The rain date is scheduled for July 5.

Thursday, July 4

Bristol: Lake Compounce Amusement and Water Park will host the first of three scheduled Fourth of July fireworks displays beginning at 9 p.m.

Groton: Groton's annual Independence Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Poquonnock Plains Park.

Hartford: A fireworks display will follow the first game of the three-game series between the Hartford Yard Goats and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin’ Park. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Middlebury: There will be a 3-D fireworks display at Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark after dark.

New Britain: The Great American Boom event will begin at 7 p.m. at Willow Brook Park and will feature clowns, face painting, DJs and fireworks. The fireworks show will begin after 9 p.m. Pre-registration is required; parking passes cost $10.

New Haven: The New Haven Department of Parks and Recreation will host a fireworks display at Wilbur Cross High School beginning at 9 p.m.

Rowayton: The Rowayton Civic Association will host a Fourth of July celebration at Bayley Beach. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m., and the fireworks display will start at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Bristol: Lake Compounce Amusement and Water Park will host its second Fourth of July fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

Enfield: The Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration will kick off its three-day Independence Day festival at the Enfield Town Green at 5 p.m.

Hartford: A fireworks display will follow the second leg of the three-game series between the Hartford Yard Goats and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin’ Park. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Madison: The Madison Fireworks Organization’s fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. at a barge moored south of West Wharf.

Norwich: An Independence Day celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at Norwich Harbor in Howard T. Brown Memorial Park. Festivities will include live music, food and a 9 p.m. fireworks display. The rain date is July 8.

Simsbury: The Hartford Symphony Orchestra will host its annual “Celebrate America!” concert as part of the 2024 Talcott Mountain Music Festival. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Simsbury Performing Arts Center. A fireworks show will take place following the concert. The rain date is scheduled for July 6. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Torrington: The City of Torrington will host an Independence Day celebration from 4-10 p.m. at Torrington Middle School. The event, which will feature a carnival, will conclude with a fireworks display scheduled to begin at dusk. The rain date is July 6.

Saturday, July 6

Bristol: Lake Compounce Amusement and Water Park will host its final scheduled Fourth of July fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

Enfield: The second day of the Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration will take place from 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Enfield Town Green. Saturday’s festivities include an Independence Day 5K at 9 a.m. and a Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m.

Fairfield: An Independence Day fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Jennings Beach and Penfield Beach.

Hartford: A fireworks display will follow the final game of the three-game series between the Hartford Yard Goats and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The game starts at 6:10 p.m. at Dunkin’ Park. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Hartford: The fourth-annual Hartford Bonanza will take place from 4-10 p.m. at Bushnell Park. The event, which is free to the public, will feature local entertainment, art, food and fireworks.

Manchester: The Dutch Fogarty Independence Day Celebration will begin at 4 p.m. at Manchester Community College. The event will feature live music, food and vendors and will conclude with a fireworks display scheduled to end just before 10 p.m.

New Milford: The New Milford Fourth of July Celebration will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. at the New Milford Village Green, with a fireworks display set to begin at dusk.

Putnam: The Putnam Fireworks Night will take place at Rotary Park, with more details on the event to follow.

Ridgefield: The Ridgefield Annual Family Fireworks Celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, with fireworks set to begin at dusk. Parking passes are available for purchase here. The rain date is July 7.

Stamford: The City of Stamford will host a fireworks display from 9-10 p.m. at Cummings Beach. The rain date is July 7.

Sunday, July 7

Enfield: The final day of the Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Enfield Town Green. A fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. will close out the three-day event.

Tuesday, July 9

Vernon: Vernon’s annual July in the Sky event will begin at 6 p.m. in both Downtown Rockville and Henry Park. Both venues will feature live entertainment, food vendors and children’s activities. The night will conclude with a fireworks display scheduled to begin after 9:15 p.m., once the sky is dark enough. Admission to the Downtown Rockville event is free, though there is an entry fee for the Henry Park venue.

Friday, July 12

Darien: The Darien Town Fireworks event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Darien High School and will feature festivities including live music, food trucks and face painting. Parking passes are available for purchase here. The rain date is July 19.

Saturday, July 13

Beacon Falls: The Family Day Fireworks Celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Beacon Falls Recreation Complex.

Groton: The Fort Griswold Celebration on the Thames will take place from noon to 9:45 p.m. at the Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park. Festivities will include food and live music, as well as a fireworks display scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m.

Guilford: A community fireworks display will begin at dusk at the Guilford Fairgrounds.

New London: Sailfest will kick off at 10 a.m. at the New London Waterfront Park. The annual two-day festival will feature live music, food, vendors, art and family-friendly activities, as well as a fireworks show set to begin around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Wallingford: The Town of Wallingford will host a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. on the knoll across from Mark T. Sheehan High School.