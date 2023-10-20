Free mammograms available on National Mammography Day

On Friday, Oct. 20, National Mammography Day, medical providers are offering free mammograms to women.

Where to get free appointments

Glastonbury

Radiology Associates of Hartford at 31 Sycamore St., Suite 102, in Glastonbury 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 860-969-6400 to make an appointment.

Farmington UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion at 135 Dowling Way in Farmington. Call Kim Hamilton at 860-679-4007 to get on the schedule.



Dr. Alex Merkulov, a radiologist at UConn Health, says only one in 10 lumps are ever felt during an exam.

“So that's why mammography works. It's the number one test to reduce mortality from breast cancer,” said Dr. Merkulov.

No one knows that better than Ed Johnetta Miller, a breast cancer survivor from Hartford. She was already in the habit of getting yearly mammograms when the unthinkable happened in 2000.

“Had not felt any lump, had not had any problems. And the radiologist comes out and says, 'I think we see something.' And I'm sitting there in a state of panic saying, 'Oh, my goodness, no,'” said Miller

Miller said she had a lumpectomy, radiation and was on a series of medications, but she beat breast cancer. Then in 2008, it returned in the same breast.

“I decided that this is not going to define me, I'm going to move on. And I am going to be a survivor,” Miller said.

Miller said she got a mastectomy and had to be on medication for 10 years. But, she is now a breast cancer survivor and she credits her yearly mammograms for saving her life.

Her message to other women is don’t be afraid, just get it done.

“It's a fear, it's a fear, you know, you hear the word cancer, and you say, 'Oh, my God,' you know, you think it's Doomsday, and it's not. And it really is not, I just want people -- don't be afraid to get that mammogram, don't put it off,” said Miller.

Doctors want women to know that over the years, the technology has also improved.

“Mammography at UConn is done using state-of-the-art technology. We actually have the latest and greatest equipment. We offer flat paddles, we also offer a curved paddle to allow for more comfort. And the radiation dose is significantly lower because of new technology that reduces dose which we offer to literally everybody,” said Dr. Merkulov.

Christine Lemon, a specialty radiologic technologist who has been performing mammograms for 28 years, said many of the women who come in are on edge.

Lemon said she wants women to know that a mammogram is not supposed to be torture. She works with every single woman to make them as comfortable as possible.

“It's not a torture device. It's intended to save your life. It's intended to give you your family for many, many years,” said Lemon.

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Enfield is also offering free mammograms on Friday, Oct. 27. Call 203-709-8601 to make an appointment.