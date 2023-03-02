Fundraiser Held in Honor of Fallen North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz

“He deserves this, he was a hero,” family liaison Anthony DeSimone said.

North Haven firefighters put on aprons for a good cause Thursday.

“We’ve been as one and the family knows that, they recognize it. And we’re getting each other through this,” DeSimone said.

On Dec. 26, 2022, North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, also known as Matt, died of natural causes after collapsing at the scene of a fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“The family is doing well under the circumstances, it has been a tough ordeal,” DeSimone said.

The community Wirtz protected and served for 22 years is now rallying behind his wife and her two children.

Wirtz's family will receive 25% of sales at J Roo's Restaurant.

“He played a role in a lot of people’s lives, so to be able to bring everyone to one spot and celebrate as a fire department and as a community and be able to raise money for the family was really important,” Local 2987 Union President Tom Haggerty said.

“It was a big thing for the town, very sad. I think tonight is going to be good though. Everyone come together with North Haven, we’re all going to stick together for this,” J Roo’s Restaurant co-owner Jason Mazzaro said.

Organizers said the event was a celebration of Wirtz’s hard work and life.

“Matt was one of those guys, he brought everyone together, this is what he would want to see,” DeSimone said.

A second fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 5 at La Lupa Ristorante. Details for a third event will be announced at a later date.