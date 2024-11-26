Funeral for former Gov.  M. Jodi Rell to be held next week

Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell will lie in state at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and her funeral will be held in Hartford later in the day, according to the governor’s office.

M. Jodi Rell died on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at a Florida hospital after a brief illness, her family said. She was 78 years old.

Gov. Ned Lamont shared details about funeral plans on behalf of the Rell family.

Gov. Rell will lie in state at the Connecticut State Capitol at 210 Capitol Ave. in Hartford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to pay tribute during this time, according to Lamont’s office.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph at 140 Farmington Ave. in Hartford at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A private interment ceremony will be at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. The date yet to be determined.

She will be buried alongside her husband Lou Rell, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Rell was the 87th governor of Connecticut and the second female governor in state history.

She was the first Republican woman to serve as governor of the state.

Rell served in the Connecticut General Assembly from 1985 to 1995.

She served as lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2004 and became governor when Gov. John Rowland resigned in 2004.

Rell was re-elected to a full term as governor in 2006 and held the office until 2011.